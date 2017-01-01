Take a moment to Idle from your Wild....
Massage is not about 'fixing it."
It's about creating space in the body so healing can happen.
Massage is your friend, no matter your profession, a parent, retired, or an athlete. Massage stimulates your circulation giving increased oxygen flow and nutrients to a healthier you. Having always been into alternative therapies, Massage has become my avenue to bringing better health to you. It has so much to offer in so many ways.
Massage Benefits...
releases endorphins and enhances mood
relieves headaches & migraine pain
reduces depression, anxiety & stress
alleviates pain
lowers blood pressure
reduces carpal tunnel symptoms
increases circulation
improves flexibility
increases flow of lymph and enhances immune system
feel good in mind and spirit
sleeping/fatigue issues
plus, so much more
